The latest Prince Harry news suggests that he did “blindside” his grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen.

A Buckingham Palace insider has claimed that the monarch did sign off on his Apple TV+ documentary, The Me You Can’t See.

However, she is said to have been “misled” into believing it would be a show about veterans’ mental health.

Prince Harry did ‘mislead’ the Queen with his latest TV appearance (Credit: Apple TV+)

Prince Harry latest: Queen was ‘blindsided’ by Apple documentary

Of course, Prince Harry used his latest TV appearance to drop more royal bombshells.

And the Queen had “no idea” he would accuse his family of “total neglect”.

The monarch is said to have given her blessing for her grandson to work on a mental health documentary with Oprah Winfrey back in 2018.

Sources claimed Harry informed his family of his desire to develop the documentary series.

And, not only that, he also discussed it with Thomas Markle before the breakdown of his relationship with Meghan.

The monarch gave her blessing for the show but didn’t know he’d share personal details on camera (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry’s pitch was ‘clearly misleading’

However, insiders now claim that the way Harry pitched the show was “clearly misleading”.

Those around the Queen and Prince Charles are absolutely gobsmacked by what has happened.

The source added that no senior royal would have agreed to him working on the show they see as a “personal attack on his father and the institution”.

Harry had apparently been vocal about the importance of military veterans getting the right mental health support after returning to civilian life.

However, he did not reveal what personal details he would be sharing on camera.

Prince Harry latest: ‘Trust is hanging by a thread’

“Those around the Queen and Prince Charles are absolutely gobsmacked by what has happened. It is a question of trust. And honestly any of that is hanging by a thread at the moment,” the source told the Daily Mail.

“No one within the palace circles has anything but sympathy for Harry’s trauma and troubled life. But there is upset and discomfort at him sharing it on an international television show,” they added.

“Certainly the intimate detail of his hardships paint a very negative picture of his family and upbringing. Many people have a different view,” they revealed.

