Latest news reports on Prince Harry suggest that he WILL make the trip from America for the unveiling of his mother’s 60th birthday statue.

However, it’s thought the trip will do little to mend the rift with brother Prince William.

In fact, it’s been reported that the brothers will make separate speeches at the unveiling, highlighting their rift even further.

Latest reports suggest Prince Harry will attend the Diana statue unveiling (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry latest news: Harry will attend Diana statue unveiling

Prince Harry will fly over from the States to attend the unveiling of his mother’s memorial statue in July, it has been reported.

However, while he and William are expected to stand together, there will be no joint speech.

For royal watchers, this will surely be the biggest sign yet that their rift is not yet healed.

A source told The Sun that although it’s “very important” to the brothers that they are there, healing their relationship is a “long way off” right now.

Prince William and Harry will give separate speeches at the unveiling (Credit: Splash News)

William and Harry ‘won’t present a united front’

The source said: “They will both move heaven and earth to be there. They commissioned the statue together. It is very important for them.

“There is, of course, hope the memory of Diana can repair their relationship but that seems a long way off right now. The brothers will be physically together for the ceremony but want to make their own personal addresses.”

The brothers will be physically together for the ceremony but want to make their own personal addresses.

The source added that each of the brothers have “insisted” on preparing their own speech to mark the occasion.

They also highlighted that their body language “will suggest all is not well” between the pair.

There are also fears that they “won’t present a united front”.

The statue will be unveiled on what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday (Credit: Splash News)

So will Meghan fly over with Harry?

It’s not thought that the Duchess of Sussex, who is due to give birth to her second baby in June, will fly over to the UK with her husband.

And it’s not because of the baby, an insider suggested.

It’s because she doesn’t want to overshadow the princes.

“She feels this is William and Harry’s event and would not want to overshadow them,” she said.

