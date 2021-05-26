In the latest Prince Harry news, the Duke of Sussex has come under fire from TV presenter Richard Madeley.

Richard, 65, told a tabloid news outlet he believes the Duke is a “decent man”.

But he also warned that, in his opinion, Harry should “think harder” before speaking about the royal family.

Richard Madeley has taken aim at the Duke of Sussex in the latest news about Prince Harry (Credit: YouTube)

What did Richard have to say about Prince Harry’s recent comments?

Good Morning Britain stand-in Richard told the Express he understands Harry has endured “difficult” experiences in his life.

But he also noted facing hardship does not mark Harry out as “particularly special”.

Read more: Prince Harry latest news: Duke ‘should back away from being lecturing celebrity,’ says expert

Richard also recalled how he also lost a parent at a young age – if not as young as Harry.

Nonetheless, Richard said: “I think Harry’s lost the plot, I’m sad to say, because I think fundamentally, Harry is a decent man.”

‘Attack was a mistake’

Richard went on to explain he felt Harry’s headline-making podcast chat with Dax Shepard was a bad idea.

Despite understanding Harry had struggled after losing his mother aged 12, Richard reflected: “I do think that he does need to step back and just think a little bit harder before he opens his mouth.

I think Harry’s lost the plot, I’m sad to say, because I think fundamentally, Harry is a decent man.

“I think, for example, the second attack on his family in the podcast was a mistake. And it was unfair because they can’t reply.”

Richard Madeley believes Prince Harry needs to think about what he says (Credit: Lorraine YouTube)

What did Harry say that made Richard react this way?

Harry spoke about “breaking the cycle” of “genetic pain” he had suffered because of his upbringing.

He also indicated his father Prince Charles faced similar difficulties with his own parents.

Harry noted: “So we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say: ‘You know what, that happened to me. I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you.'”

Read more: Meghan Markle ‘introduced Prince Harry to ancestral healing’ amid ‘genetic pain’ bombshell

He continued: “Suddenly I started to piece it all together, and go: ‘OK so this is where he went to school, this is what happened, I know this bit about his life, I also know that’s connected to his parents.’

“So that means he’s treating me to the way that he was treated which means… how can I change that for my own kids? And now here I am. I have moved my whole family to the US.

“That wasn’t the plan! But sometimes you have to make decisions and put mental health first.”

Prince William is reportedly unable to understand his brother’s approach (Credit: Splashnews.com)

It was recently reported that Harry’s brother Prince William cannot understand why Harry is “shading” relatives in the media.

A source told a US magazine: “Of course, mental health is a serious issue.

“But William can’t get his head around why Harry keeps throwing his family under the bus.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.