In latest Prince Harry news, the Duke’s new TV series with Oprah Winfrey will air this month.

It comes just several weeks after the Duke of Sussex and wife Meghan Markle‘s explosive interview with the US TV host sent shockwaves around the world.

Oprah confirmed her mental health series she’s worked on with Harry will be shown in May.

What’s the latest news on Prince Harry?

Oprah confirmed the air date on CBS’ The Drew Barrymore Show during an interview with US psychiatrist Dr Bruce D. Perry.

The TV presenter said: “I wanna just say that Dr Perry and I have been also, for the past two years, along with Prince Harry and Apple, we’ve been working on this mental health series that’s coming out in May on Apple.”

Back in 2019, it was confirmed Harry was teaming up with Oprah to film the series.

The show will aim to break down the stigma surrounding mental illness.

At the time, the Duke of Sussex shared a statement via him and Meghan’s Instagram account.

It read: “I truly believe that good mental health – mental fitness – is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self.

“It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times.

What did Harry say?

“Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive…

“…sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places…

“…and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better.

“I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series.”

Meanwhile, back in March, Harry and Meghan sat down with Oprah in an explosive tell-all interview.

The couple made a string of revelations and allegations following their decision to step back from their senior royal roles.

Meghan alleged there were ‘concerns and conversations’ within the family about their son Archie’s skin tone.

She also said she felt suicidal during her pregnancy with Archie but claimed she didn’t receive help from the palace.

Meanwhile, Harry claimed he became cut off financially by his family when they moved to the US.

Buckingham Palace later issued a statement, saying the family would deal with the couple’s claims privately.

