In latest Prince Harry news, the duke’s remaining belongings have been ‘cleared out of Frogmore Cottage’, according to a tabloid report.

The Sun claims Harry’s possessions being put into storage is a sign he may never return to the UK.

The newspaper also reports the Duke of Sussex‘s cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her family now have full use of the property.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now based in Los Angeles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest Prince Harry news?

According to The Sun, Windsor Castle stripped Frogmore’s living quarters and bedroom earlier this month.

It apparently came after Harry flew back to California following his trip to the UK to unveil the statue of Princess Diana.

However, the report suggests it’s “not known” who made the orders to remove the items from Frogmore.

Framed pictures are reportedly among the belongings that have been boxed up and stored at Windsor.

Will Harry and Meghan return to the UK?

The move may indicate that the Sussexes will not live at Frogmore again.

Reports claim Harry may not continue any rental agreement beyond his current arrangement, thought to run until next April.

They cleared out his personal possessions.

And tabloid insiders have also suggested the couple may not return to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year.

Frogmore Cottage is currently occupied by Princess Eugenie and her family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘His bedroom largely untouched’

An anonymous source said: “Staff from Windsor Castle were in Frogmore just days after Harry flew back to California after the statue unveiling.

“They cleared out his personal possessions such as framed pictures he had left behind in his and Meghan’s old bedroom.

“Harry had been staying in one end of the cottage, separated from Eugenie and her family. He stayed in his and Meghan’s old bedroom which was left largely untouched since he was last there.”

Prince Harry stayed at Frogmore earlier this month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal insiders believe the belongings will at some point be shipped to Harry’s base in Los Angeles.

Buckingham Palace did not want to comment to The Sun.

ED! has contacted reps for Buckingham Palace for comment.

