In latest Prince Harry news, the Duke is reportedly ready to admit his mistakes to heal his ‘rift’ with his family.

The Duke of Sussex‘s relationship with his family is said to be strained following his decision to step back from royal life.

Rumours a rift between Harry and brother Prince William have been around for a few years.

It’s said things became worse when William reportedly ‘threw out’ Harry and Meghan Markle over allegations she ‘bullied’ palace staff.

Prince Harry reportedly ready to admit his mistakes to heal his ‘rift’ with his family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest Prince Harry news?

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan’s explosive Oprah interview earlier this year apparently made the ‘rift’ even deeper.

However, Robert Lacey, the author of Battle of Brothers, has said Harry may be ready to admit his mistakes.

He told Newsweek: “On one side we’ve got William who doesn’t seem prepared to concede anything and on the other side friends have told me that Harry wouldn’t mind reconciling and then it’s Meghan who is sticking to her guns on this issue.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal life last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“It should surely be possible for both sides to say the past is in the past. It’s very regrettable that Meghan doesn’t withdraw just a little.”

Lacey added: “Harry is prepared to acknowledge the role that just sheer temper played at unfortunate moments—notably in the so-called blindsiding early in 2020.”

William and Harry will reunite on Thursday (July 1) at the unveiling of a Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace.

The statue honours what would have been their late mother’s 60th birthday.

Harry has criticised his family over the last few months (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will William and Harry reconcile after Diana event?

However, the brothers may not make an early reconciliation after the ceremony.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Entertainment Daily!: “Recent events, including Harry’s criticisms of his upbringing since Prince Philip’s funeral, make an early reconciliation between them unlikely.

“The danger is that anything said to Harry may go public, which is ironic given the Sussexes obsession with privacy.”

Mr Fitzwilliams added: “Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah deeply damaged the monarchy and showed how wide the rift has become.”

Harry and Meghan made claims about the royal family in their Oprah chat (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Harry and Meghan say in their Oprah interview?

In their Oprah interview, the couple alleged there were ‘concerns’ and ‘conversations’ within the family about how dark their son Archie’s skin would be when he was born.

Meanwhile, Meghan said she felt suicidal during her pregnancy with Archie but claimed she didn’t receive help from the palace.

Harry later claimed he became ‘cut off’ financially by his family and said his father Prince Charles stopped taking his calls when he and Meghan left the UK.

Buckingham Palace released a statement at the time, saying that while “recollections may vary”, it would be taking the claims “very seriously”.

