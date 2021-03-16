In latest Prince Harry news, the Duke has reportedly spoken to brother Prince William following his Oprah interview.

Last week, the Duke of Cambridge revealed he was planning to speak with Harry amid the fallout of the tell-all chat.

Now, according to Meghan’s friend Gayle King, the Duke of Sussex has spoken to William and his dad Prince Charles.

Prince Harry has reportedly spoken to brother William (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest news on Prince Harry?

Speaking on CBS This Morning on Tuesday, Gayle told US viewers: “Well, I did actually call them to see how they are feeling, it’s true, Harry has talked to his brother and his father, too.”

However, she added that “those conversations were not productive”.

She also said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “glad they at least started a conversation”.

ED! has contacted reps for Meghan and Harry for comment.

Reports claim Harry also spoke to his father Charles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Last week, William broke his silence on Meghan and Harry’s interview.

The Duke and wife Kate Middleton were out to promote a mental health initiative for children as they visited School 21 in London.

During the engagement, William addressed the race row sparked by Meghan and Harry’s interview.

During the chat, Meghan claimed there were ‘concerns and conversations’ about how dark Archie’s skin colour might be when he was born within the royal family.

Harry and Meghan in their Oprah interview (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

What did William say?

A reporter asked: “Can you just let me know, is the Royal Family a racist family?”

William replied: “We’re very much not a racist family.”

Following Meghan and Harry’s claims, Oprah Winfrey later confirmed the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh didn’t allegedly make the comment.

