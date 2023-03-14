Prince Harry’s claim over Charles and Diana dismissed by expert: ‘Harry never suffered’

A claim Prince Harry made about his upbringing has seemingly been dismissed by an expert in latest news.

The Duke of Sussex has made numerous claims about his life as a royal in recent months, both in his documentary and recent memoir Spare.

In one of his latest interviews, Harry suggested that his late mother Princess Diana and his father, King Charles, would have “a lot” of rows in front of him.

He told physician and trauma expert Gabor Maté that he intended to smother his children with love.

Harry shared: “Do not have those disagreements, arguments, whatever it is…

“Luckily my wife and I don’t have those. The idea of having those in front of the kids? I assume that my parents probably had a lot of those in front of me, maybe that’s where it comes from.”

Prince Harry’s remarks about his father’s parenting have been dismissed (Credit: Splashnews)

Prince Harry latest news

However, these claims have now been refuted.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward claims she spoke to a housekeeper who claims Charles and Diana never argued with the children present.

“She said there was never once that Harry witnessed a row between his parents. William did a little bit and he did suffer, but Harry never suffered,” she told OK! Magazine. “He’s certainly got that wrong. He never witnessed his parents fighting.”

King Charles III ‘didn’t row in front of his kids, claims an expert (Credit: Splashnews)

And, consequently, the expert went on to suggest that Harry “has it in” for Charles’ parenting.

As a result, she suggested that Prince Harry needs to remember how busy Charles was kept with his royal duties.

“What Harry fails to remember is that Charles had an appointment in his diary every 20 minutes,” said Ingrid.

Furthermore, she went on to share that he would regularly make sure to put time in with them in his royal diary.

She added: “He scheduled time with his children and he took them to things like the polo and skiing. And he did gardening and taught them all about plants. He did that kind of fathering.”

Coronation chaos

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that Harry’s children have yet to be invited to King Charles’ Coronation.

Harry and Meghan have been invited to the historic event – however, their children haven’t yet, reports claim.

According to sources who have spoken to The Telegraph, Archie and Lilibet are reportedly being considered too young to attend the ceremony.

It comes following claims members of the family want to be sat away from the pair at the event.

Speaking to the MailOnline, a friend of the family said: “They will be given the cold shoulder by very many relatives. One said to me, ‘I hope they’ll be seated in Iceland.’.”

“Many of the family just want nothing more to do with them,” they then continued.

ED! has contacted reps for Prince Harry for comment.

Read more: Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh ‘relieved as she no longer has to curtsy to Meghan’

You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.