Prince Harry ‘bitter and empty’ and ‘looks more lost than ever,’ claims expert

Prince Harry is far from happy, according to a royal biographer.

The father-of-two has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent years.

After making the decision to ditch his royal duties with his wife Meghan Markle, Harry has divided public opinion.

He recently rocked up at the Invictus Games and seemed to be content.

But Duncan Larcombe reckons nothing could be further from the truth.

Prince Harry has had a lot on his plate (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Prince Harry latest

Duncan wrote Prince Harry: The Untold Story and has accompanied the royal on several official tours.

He also watched Harry give his recent interview on NBC.

Read more: Thomas Markle lashes out at Meghan for decision about Lilibet: ‘It really bothers me’

The prince spoke about the Queen and his new life with Meghan, but Duncan reckons Harry’s body language was betraying him.

He told Closer magazine: “While Harry is claiming he is happy with his new life, his face is totally at odds with what he’s saying – he seemed bitter and empty.

“I imagine anyone watching who used to know him will be worried about him after that interview. He seemed desperate to justify his betrayal.”

Meghan was also at the Invictus Games and seemed to be in good spirits as she spent time with her excited audience.

Duncan doesn’t doubt the Duchess’ contentment, saying: “I imagine Meghan’s really happy but Harry looks more lost than ever.”

Donald Trump had a lot to say about Prince Harry (Credit: TalkTV)

Duke of Sussex news

Donald Trump weighed in on the Prince Harry drama on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Read more: 365 Days on Netflix: Are they REALLY having sex and when can we get our Season 2 fix?

The former president said: “I’m not a fan of Meghan, and I wasn’t from the beginning. Poor Harry is being led around by his nose.”

The Apprentice star also predicted the couple would split once Harry got sick of being ‘bossed around’.

Thomas Markle drama

It’s no secret that Thomas Markle isn’t the biggest fan of Harry and Meghan either.

The American did not attend his daughter’s wedding and regularly gives interviews about the former Suits actress.

In his latest offering, he suggested the couple wouldn’t attend the Queen’s Jubilee if he was there.

Speaking to GB News he said: “I’m getting the feeling that if they know I’m coming, they won’t be coming.

“But if they do come, I’d love to reach out and speak with them and try to figure out what went wrong and how we can repair it.

“I don’t see that happening, but I’d certainly like to try.”

What do you think about Prince Harry and Meghan? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think