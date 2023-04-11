The latest reports about Prince Harry suggest that his late mother Princess Diana once “smacked” her son over his alleged “casual racism” during a trip with former police protection officer Inspector Ken Wharfe.

Harry has been very open about his close relationship with his mother before she sadly died in August 1997. However, writing in his new book, royal author Robert Jobson makes claims about a time when Harry was chastised by Diana after she was left “mortified” by his behaviour.

Diana ‘smacked’ Prince Harry after he mocked a bus driver’s accent (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Diana once ‘smacked Prince Harry’ over his ‘casual racism’

Princess Diana was reportedly left “mortified” after her youngest son was caught mocking the accent of a Punjabi bus driver. Harry had a close relationship with Diana and he admitted that he still thinks about her a lot in his memoir Spare.

However, speaking in his new book, Our King Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, Jobson shared a time when Princess Diana repeatedly wasn’t happy with Harry.

He discussed an outing Diana took with her sons and Inspector Ken Wharfe on a London bus. However, their trip was forced to be cut short after Harry was chastised.

Diana was so mortified that she eventually told Ken Wharfe to abandon the trip.

In excerpts published in the Daily Mail, Robert alleged: “On the bus, Diana had to tell Harry to stop mimicking the Sikh bus conductor’s pronounced Punjabi accent every time a passenger pressed the bell to get off.” He went on to claim that although the driver appeared to be fine with Harry’s “casual racism”, Diana was so horrified that she abandoned the trip early.

Robert continued: “The conductor, a jovial chap wearing a bright yellow turban, was relaxed about Harry’s casual racism. But Diana was so mortified that she eventually told Ken Wharfe to abandon the trip.”

Prince Harry was made to apologise for his ‘casual racism’ during their outing on a London bus (Credit: Cover Images)

Diana made Harry apologise for his behaviour

The biographer also claimed that Diana smacked her son and made him promise to never do it again. He added: “Diana, Ken, William and Harry all got off at Green Park. Diana immediately smacked Harry and told him: ‘Don’t you ever do that again.’ As he was a child he can probably be forgiven. But the incident demonstrates that on one issue at least, Diana’s in complete agreement with Charles. She would not tolerate any form of racism from their two sons.”

Robert also revealed that following the incident, Diana made Harry write a letter to Inspector Wharfe. In the letter Harry apologised for his behaviour and for ruining the trip.

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

