Fresh Prince Harry blow as new poll reveals huge drop in popularity with Brits

According to the latest on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, their popularity has crashed among Brits following the release of the Duke’s book.

Harry released his book, Spare, earlier this week and it’s sparked huge controversy around the world with its claims.

Harry made numerous allegations about the monarchy as well as his brother, Prince William.

However, many Brits have slammed Harry for sharing private details about his family.

As a result, Harry and Meghan’s popularity has taken a dramatic nosedive.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s popularity takes a nosedive

According to a new poll, just 24% now think positively of Prince Harry, while 68% have a negative opinion.

This gives him the lowest-ever rating on YouGov’s royal favourability tracker, down to a shocking -44.

He is most unpopular among older Brits.

For comparison, 60% of over-65s have a “very” negative view of Prince Andrew, in comparison to 69% for Meghan for 73% of Harry.

However, Harry’s claims appear to have made some impact.

The proportion of Brits who say they’re proud of the British monarchy fell from 55% in September to 43% this week. This drop follows the release of Harry and Meghan’s shocking Netflix doc, and his tell-all book.

YouGov’s poll of 1,691 Brits found Princess Anne and the Prince and Princess of Wales scored the most positive overall responses.

Meanwhile, Harry has another show coming to Netflix following the release of his documentary last month.

Spare has sparked a wave of controversy around the world

Harry to launch second Netflix series

Netflix announced on Thursday that the series, called Heart of Invictus, will air in the summer of 2023.

However, thankfully this one should be less controversial. The show, from Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Productions, will follow a group of “extraordinary competitors from around the globe”.

“This new series from Archewell Productions follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe – all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses – on their road to competing at the Invictus Games,” said Netflix.

The documentary series was first commissioned in 2021. It was announced shortly after it was revealed that Harry and Meghan had signed a deal that would see their company, Archewell, create multiple projects for the world’s biggest streaming giant.

