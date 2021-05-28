In the latest Prince Harry news, Lady Colin Campbell has claimed royal insiders told her that Meghan is playing her husband “like a violin”.

Former I’m A Celebrity contestant and royal biographer Lady C, 71, made the sensational claims on her YouTube channel.

Lady C made the claims about Meghan on her YouTube channel (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What are the latest claims about Prine Harry and Meghan?

Lady C wrote Meghan and Harry: The Real Story in 2020.

And she has been a repeated critic of the royal couple.

During another hour-long Q&A session with fans on her channel, she said that she had received insider info while writing the biography.

She claimed that concerns had been “bubbling along” within royal circles before the couple had left for America.

Lady C said: “This was one of the reasons why certain loved ones of Harry’s were so eager for me to write the book, and why they gave me some of the information that they did.”

Lady C didn’t mince her words (Credit: YouTube)

“Playing him like a violin”

She said: “They were of the opinion that Meghan – as I have repeatedly said – was playing Harry the way Jascha Heifetz used to play the violin.”

Lady C went on to explain that Jascha Heifetz was one of the best violin players of all time.

She added: “It’s high praise indeed for me to say that Meghan is an artist of the highest order where playing Harry is concerned.

“There is little doubt in my mind, having heard all the things privately that I was privy to, [Harry’s] loved ones were deeply concerned what was going on in that relationship.”

ED! has gone to Buckingham Palace and Meghan and Harry reps for comment.

Lady C made more incendiary claims about Harry’s relationship with the British public (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else did Lady C say?

Taking questions from followers during her hour-long chat, Lady C also called Meghan “extremely manipulative”.

She also said: “Harry doesn’t seem to be falling too far behind her at the moment.”

This was in response to questions about the Prince’s comment about his mother’s death during the Apple+ documentary series, The Me You Can’t See.

During the series he documented his struggles in the wake of Princess Diana’s death, and wondered about the relationship between the general public and his mother.

“Harry doesn’t get that it doesn’t play well to say to a public that loved him and his mother, ‘know your place little people and don’t forget it’ which is what he’s saying,” Lady C said.

“Harry despises them, it’s quite obvious that he does. I think it’s really a very nasty approach to have.”