In the latest Prince Harry news, Lady Colin Campbell has called him a “pig in muck” after his controversial appearance on Apple TV+ documentary, The Me You Can’t See.

In her latest scathing criticism of the 36-year-old Duke, the former I’m A Celebrity contestant also called him “egotistical”.

Lady C didn’t hold back in her criticism of Harry (Credit: YouTube)

What’s the latest on Prince Harry and what did Lady C say?

Lady C began her astonishing criticism by saying that she understood in principal why he sought help to tackle his issues.

However, after saying that anyone who needed help should get it, she criticised Harry and his latest interview with Oprah.

“I am extremely, extremely opposed to therapy as entertainment,” she said.

“I think there some things that are so private and personal that we need to hug them close themselves.

“The Harry I have seen in the Oprah interview [is] like a pig in muck. Wallowing in the attention.

“You can see he’s absolutely thrilled to the core to be the centre of attention spilling his guts and to be sharing with the world.”

Lady C called Harry ‘egotistical’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“An exercise in distastefulness”

She continued: “I mean it’s stupidity.

“That amount of egotism and stupidity… many stupid people have dignity, many stupid people are not so egotistical.

“I think it is an exercise in distastefulness.”

Lady C also said that there was a difference between having a sense of humour in trying to “lighten a heavy load with grace and dignity” than wearing it as a “badge of honour”.

“I think it’s sick. Seriously sick,” she said.

Harry spoke about his family once again on The Me You Can’t See (Credit: Apple TV+)

What did Harry say in the series?

Harry appeared on the Apple TV+ documentary series last week.

Alongside Oprah Winfrey, he talked about his own mental health issues.

During the series, he told Oprah that he was a victim of “neglect” whenever he asked for help.

He also stated he felt “trapped” by royal life, and appeared to criticise his father once again.