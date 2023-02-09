In Prince Harry latest, it seems as though the Duke of Sussex may be welcome to attend the Coronation after all.

King Charles was asked about his son by a royal fan during an engagement today and had a shock response.

Charles was asked about Harry today (Credit: The Royal Family Chnanel / Youtube)

Prince Harry latest: King Charles asked about Duke of Sussex

Today (Thursday, February 9) saw King Charles attend a walkabout at the University of London.

During his visit, the King greeted royal fans who had gathered outside to see him.

It was while he was meeting fans that Charles was asked about his youngest son, Prince Harry.

It would be nice.

As he spoke to the crowd, a voice could be heard asking “Bring back Harry please, can you please bring him back please?”

Without hesitating, Charles then replied, saying: “Who?”

However, he then quickly realised who the fan was on about.

“It would be nice,” he then said, before moving away.

Could we see Harry at the Coronation? (Credit: YouTube)

Prince Harry latest: Charles eager to keep things calm for Coronation

Charles’ shock response comes not long after it was revealed that he wants to keep things “calm” for the Coronation.

Prince William is reportedly “upset” about how Harry has painted him in his new book, Spare.

He reportedly needs time to calm down. However, Charles is believed to want to mend broken relationships before his big day.

“It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it. He would like to have Harry back in the family,” a source told PEOPLE.

The source then continued, saying that if “they don’t sort it out” it will “always be part of the King’s reign and how he has left his family disjointed”.

Harry is happy with his new life (Credit: Netflix)

Duke of Sussex ‘at peace with new life’

In other Harry-related news, the Duke of Sussex is “at peace” with his new life, according to a body language expert.

Darren Stanton of BetFair Bingo came to this conclusion after he analysed a new video that Harry filmed for the charity WellChild.

“He is most definitely in a calm state of mind, looking directly at the camera, which tells me he feels at ease. From this brief interaction, it does not appear that Harry is fazed over the criticism surrounding his book. He has quite clearly looked past the problems,” he said.

Darren then continued, saying: “While he has shown clear emotions in the past, his baseline state in this clip is cool, calm and collected. He obviously feels very at peace in his life at the moment.”

