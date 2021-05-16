Prince Harry’s ‘dream of freedom fast becoming Royal Family’s nightmare,’ warns commentator

In latest Prince Harry news, a royal commentator has said the Duke is coming into his own.

And Sarah Vine predicts that this will only lead to an even greater ‘nightmare’ for the Royal Family.

The columnist argues that Meghan Markle is not to blame for Harry stepping down as a Senior Royal.

As she believes he was already hoping to escape his Royal duties when he first met the former actress.

Meghan is not to blame, claims Sarah Vine (Credit: SplashNews)

What’s the latest on Prince Harry?

Taking to her Mail on Sunday column, Ms Vine claimed that Harry’s recent podcast interview with Dax Shepard demonstrates her point.

Here she claims: “The more you think about it, the clearer it seems – however much Meghan may have seen Harry as a way in, he saw her as a way out, an opportunity to escape from a role that he clearly considered toxic.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan ‘may make new Royal Family documentary’

“Whether consciously or unconsciously, he married someone who he knew would never take to public life in Britain – indeed who was deeply unsuited to it – and who, ultimately, would provide him with the perfect excuse to leave.”

Speaking about Harry’s decision to step back, Ms Vine added: “He did it to pursue his dream. His own dream of freedom – which is fast becoming the Royal Family’s ultimate nightmare.”

Harry spoke of his father Prince Charles’ ‘pain’ (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Harry say to Dax?

Indeed, Harry made some incredible remarks during his chat with American actor Dax.

He made it clear that he had been unhappy within the confines of the Royal Family for many years.

And even implied that his father may have passed his own trauma down to him.

Harry told Dax: “I was in my early 20s, and I was thinking I don’t want this job, I don’t want to be here, I don’t want to be doing this.

Harry has a new life now in America with Meghan (Credit: SplashNews)

“Look what it did to my mum. How am I ever going to settle down and have a wife and family, when I know it’s going to happen again?”

The Duke also said: “If I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure that I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on.

“Suddenly, I started to piece it all together and go, ‘OK so I know this bit about his life, I also know that’s connected to his parents.’

Read more: Royal aides ‘want Harry and Meghan to give up their titles’

“So that means that he’s treating me the way that he was treated. Which means, how can I change that for my own kids?”

So what do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.