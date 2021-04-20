In latest Prince Harry news, his recent visit to the UK will reportedly have “hit home”.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, recently flew over to the UK for the funeral of his late grandfather, Prince Philip.

But it appears the stay could have left a lasting impression on Harry – according to former royal butler Paul Burrell.

Prince Harry’s visit to the UK ‘will have hit home’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry latest: What did Paul Burrell say?

Paul, who previously worked as Princess Diana’s butler, claims the visit would have been “extremely difficult” for Harry.

Speaking to Closer magazine, Paul shared: “Seeing his beloved granny, the Queen, and to face his father and brother would not be easy. Even submerging himself back into the House of Windsor and the building that holds so many memories.

It will have stirred up all kinds of painful emotions for him

“It will have stirred up all kinds of painful emotions for him. He will really have felt the impact of his decision he’s made now and it’ll hit home.”

Furthermore, he added: “Meghan will be faced with that dilemma – the bombshell that Harry now feels split in two. Meghan will believe that what they’ve done is right – but Harry will be feeling totally torn and so things will now have to change.”

Paul Burrell shared his thoughts on the Duke of Sussex (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Furthermore, it’s believed the Duke could stay in the UK until the Queen’s birthday tomorrow (April 21).

A source told The Sun: “If all goes well, he could stay for the Queen’s birthday.”

However, Harry’s rep declined to comment on his travel plans when approached by ED!.

Prince Harry wrote Prince Charles a ‘personal letter’

Meanwhile, recent reports suggest Harry also wrote a personal letter to Prince Charles ahead of Philip’s funeral.

An insider told the Mirror: “Truth be told, Harry didn’t really know what to expect before he came home, which is why he reached out before seeing everyone.

Prince Harry has reportedly delayed his return to the US (Credit: SplashNews)

“He wrote a deeply personal note to his dad to try and set things straight but tensions are still running high and things haven’t exactly ironed out the way he had hoped.

“There had been a kind of unspoken agreement between everyone to park whatever has been on each person’s mind, and solely concentrate on supporting the Queen ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral.”

In addition, the source said Harry “didn’t expect everything to be completely back to normal” but his feeling after seeing his family “was there is a lot of ground to make up”.

Meanwhile, another insider claimed Charles was hoping to see his son again after Philip’s funeral.

