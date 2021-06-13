Prince Harry ‘texted Kate after Lilibet’s birth’ which ‘cemented her role as bridge between him and William’

In latest Prince Harry news, the Duke reportedly texted Kate Middleton following the birth of his daughter Lilibet.

It’s been previously reported that the Duchess of Cambridge could be a peacemaker between the Duke of Sussex and his brother Prince William amid their strained relationship.

Now, according to a new report, Harry got in touch with his sister-in-law after welcoming Lili with wife Meghan Markle.

Harry reported texted Kate after the birth of Lilibet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest Prince Harry news?

The Mail on Sunday reports that Harry sent Kate a text message.

This apparently cemented “her role as a bridge between him and his brother”.

ED! has contacted reps for Harry for comment.

Could Kate play peacemaker between Harry and William? (Credit: Zed Jameson / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cambridge recently broke her silence on the birth of her niece Lilibet.

During a visit to a school in Cornwall for the G7 summit, Kate admitted she “can’t wait” to meet the tot.

She said: “I wish her all the very best, I can’t wait to meet her.

“We haven’t met her yet but hopefully that will be soon.”

Kate and William’s Instagram page had also congratulated Meghan and Harry after they announced Lili’s birth.

Harry and William reportedly have a strained relationship (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A post read: “We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili.

“Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.”

It’s said Harry’s relationship with his older brother William has been strained for years.

Back in March, Harry opened up about their bond during his Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan.

He said: “As I’ve said before, I love William to bits. He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together. We have a shared experience, but we were on different paths.”

Harry and Meghan welcomed their daughter on June 4 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, the brothers appeared to put on a united front at their grandfather Prince Philip‘s funeral in April.

The pair alongside Kate were seen walking and talking to each other after the service.

Meanwhile, Kate’s uncle Gary Goldsmith suggested that she could be the “peacemaker” to help heal the brothers’ rift.

He told Closer magazine: “If anyone can bring peace to the royals it’s Kate. She is a brilliant peacemaker.”

