Prince Harry latest: Duke makes touching tribute to Diana to mark Mother’s Day

Harry sent flowers to his mother's grave

By Rebecca Carter

In latest Prince Harry news, the Duke arranged for flowers to be laid on his late mother Princess Diana’s grave to mark Mother’s Day.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, had the tribute sent to Diana‘s childhood home in Althorp, Northamptonshire, where she’s buried in a private grave.

Harry, who was 12 when Diana died in a car crash in 1997, made the gesture from the US – where he’s now living with wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie.

Prince Harry arranged for flowers to be laid on his late mother Princess Diana’s grave on Mother’s Day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did the royals mark Mother’s Day?

Meanwhile, Harry’s older brother Prince William marked Mother’s Day with his family.

Read more: Prince William and Kate Middleton share children’s sweet tributes to ‘Granny’ Diana on Mother’s Day

William and wife Kate Middleton‘s three children paid tribute to their “Granny Diana”.

The couple’s official Instagram page shared drawings Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis made.

Princess Diana
Diana buried at her childhood home in Althorp following her death in 1997 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

George, seven, wrote a note to his late grandmother.

It read: “Dear Granny Diana, happy happy Mother’s Day. I love you very much and think of you every day. Sending lots of love from George.”

Meanwhile, Charlotte said her dad is “missing” Diana.

The five-year-old wrote: “Dear Granny Diana, I am thinking of you on Mother’s Day. I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love Charlotte.”

In addition, two-year-old Louis’ card featured a colourful heart with stickers of woodland animals.

How will William and Kate spend Christmas
Kate and William’s children remembered their “Granny Diana” on Mother’s Day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The post was captioned: “This year Mother’s Day will be different once again.

“Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again.

“But for those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging.

“Each year on Mother’s Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William.

“Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother’s Day.”

What’s the latest news on Prince Harry?

The tributes come after a turbulent week for the royal family following Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Read more: Prince Charles ‘plans to mend relationship with Prince Harry within weeks’

The couple made a series of explosive revelations and claims which Buckingham Palace later confirmed it will be investigating.

One moment saw the Duchess of Sussex allege there were ‘concerns’ within the royal family about how dark Archie’s skin colour might be when he was born.

