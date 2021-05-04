Prince Harry latest
In latest Prince Harry news, the Duke reportedly made no progress with Prince William and Prince Charles during talks last month.

The trio apparently met up after Prince Philip‘s funeral last month for talks following Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Oprah interview.

However, according to sources, “little was resolved about the race row” after Meghan alleged there were ‘concerns’ within the family about their son Archie’s skin colour.

Will Harry heal his rift with his family? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest on Prince Harry?

The insider told The Sun that Harry did not “make any progress” regarding the allegations during  his UK visit.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle biography ‘to be updated with new chapters’

The source added: “Harry, William and Charles focused on reaching some form of peace and stability within the family moving forward.

“The conversations focused less on what has happened and what was said with Oprah, and more on how to move forward as a family.

“And that is not an easy path, it requires time and understanding.”

Prince Harry will not reportedly meet brother William ahead of Prince Philip's funeral
Harry returned to the UK last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Harry recently returned to the UK to attend his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral.

Reports said the Duke had talks with his father and brother following his tell-all Oprah interview.

Sources claimed the trio made “baby steps” towards a reconciliation.

Harry will apparently return to the UK again in July for the unveiling of a Princess Diana statue.

It will honour what would have been the late Princess’ 60th birthday.

prince harry and prince william
Harry reportedly had talks with William and their father Charles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, royal expert Russell Myers said the Duke may choose to stay in the US.

This is because his wife Meghan Markle will reportedly give birth around June time.

Read more: Meghan Markle to publish children’s book inspired by Prince Harry and Archie

He told talkRADIO: “Will it be a convenient excuse that he doesn’t need to come over and face the family.

“Some quarters of the family did give him a frosty reception and perhaps that did shock him somewhat.”

ED! has contacted reps for Harry for comment.

