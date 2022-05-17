Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Invictus Games 2022
Prince Harry reveals ‘hope’ for Archie and Lilibet as he admits ‘concern’

The Duke of Sussex was speaking out for an important cause

By Rebecca Carter

Prince Harry has made a confession about his children Archie and Lilibet in latest news as he admitted his ‘concern’.

The Duke of Sussex, 37, admitted that he hopes his young kids “never have to experience the online world as it is right now”.

Harry was speaking at a charity event via video call to launch an online safety toolkit run by the 5Rights Foundation.

Prince Harry latest

Harry has Archie, three, and Lilibet, 11 months, with his wife Meghan Markle.

During his latest appearance, the duke said: “My kids are too young to have experienced the online world yet.

“And I hope that they never have to experience it as it exists now. No kid should have to.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry holding hands at Invictus Games 2022
Meghan and Harry have two young children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“My two little ones are still of the age of innocence.

“Sometimes I feel I can keep them away from the online harms that they could face in the future forever, but I am learning to know better.

“As parents, my wife and I are concerned about the next generation growing up in a world where they are treated as digital experiments.”

Prince Harry folding hands at Invictus Games 2022
Harry issued a plea about online safety (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Meghan and Harry children

Harry added: “Wherever you are, wherever you’re listening from, I predict that your family, like mine, understands that the way we experienced technologies like social media isn’t working and needs to be fixed.

“The online world is changing, and it’s on every single one of us to make sure that the change ahead prioritises our children’s right to a safe and happy future.”

Harry and Meghan will soon be bringing their two children to the UK.

The family will be coming over from the US for the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Queen will celebrate 70 years on the throne in June alongside members of the Royal Family.

Harry and Meghan said they felt “honoured” and “excited” to attend the celebrations.

However, it’s been confirmed they won’t be appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony with other members of the family.

The palace said that only working members of the family will join Her Majesty.

