Prince Harry 'to go after Camilla, Charles and William in memoir,' claims expert
Royals

Prince Harry ‘to go after Camilla, Charles and William in memoir,’ claims expert

Could publication also worsen 'rift' between Harry and William?

By Robert Leigh

Prince Harry will “go after” certain members of the Royal Family in his memoir, latest news claims.

Tina Brown indicates in an interview with the Telegraph that Camilla, Prince Charles and Prince William may all be ‘targeted’.

Furthermore, the journalist believes the publication could worsen any alleged rift between the Duke of Sussex and his brother.

Camilla speaks with Prince Charles during royal engagement
Prince Harry has reportedly ‘not made peace’ with Camilla, left, becoming Queen Consort when his father Prince Charles becomes King (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry latest

Reports suggest Harry‘s memoir will be published later this year. The 37-year-old Duke, married to Meghan Markle, will reportedly receive a £15million advance for the memoir.

Ahead of publication, Ms Brown has her own book coming out concerning the Windsors.

And as part of the publicity drive for her own publication, the author declared during her broadsheet interview that not many of Prince Harry’s relatives may escape censure.

However, Ms Brown did identify two royals who are unlikely to come in for criticism.

Kate Middleton and Prince William stand side by side
Prince Harry latest: Will either Kate Middleton or Prince William avoid criticism? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She told the Telegraph: “Harry’s not going to go after the Queen, she’s sacrosanct. And he probably won’t go after Kate [Middleton], who he’s very fond of.

“But he will go after Charles and Camilla and maybe William.”

Harry probably won’t go after Kate.

And Ms Brown apparently reckons the memoir could make Prince William ‘very angry’.

The journalist claimed the Duke of Cambridge was “disgusted” by previous alleged attacks on Kate.

Ms Brown continued: “But that’s nothing compared to how furious he’s going to be when this book comes out.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry exchange glances
Publication is expected at the end of 2022 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry on Camilla

Elsewhere in the same chat, Ms Brown claimed Prince Harry “can’t stand” his stepmother.

Furthermore, he is said to be unhappy she is figured in to be Queen Consort when his father takes the throne.

Ms Brown’s book is also said to contain insight from a courtier who claims Prince Harry and Camilla may have had a strained relationship when he was a young boy.

