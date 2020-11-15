Prince Harry’s rift with the Royal Family is ‘worse than we thought’ claims top royal expert and historian Robert Lacey.

The author says that the Duke Of Sussex being denied a wreath at The Cenotaph symbolises a huge split between himself and his once close family.

Prince Harry, 36, reportedly requested a wreath be laid on his behalf on Remembrance Sunday.

However, it was allegedly denied by Buckingham Palace.

Prince William and Prince Harry have not seen one another since March

What caused a ‘rift’ between Prince Harry and his family?

As a result, he and wife Meghan Markle, 39, laid a wreath and flower bouquets on the graves of two fallen Commonwealth soldiers at a Los Angeles cemetery.

Robert has interpreted this said debacle as one of great meaning.

He thinks Harry’s request was ‘perfectly reasonable’ and its denial shows that the British royals may now wish to distance themselves from him.

Speaking to Newsweek, Robert claimed: “I think this is an indication that things are worse than we thought.”

Prince Harry was reportedly denied a wreath at The Cenotaph

Has Prince Harry been ‘cruelly’ treated?

Before adding: “On the face of this, it would seem that Harry is keener on reconciliation or maintaining some sort of link than the palace is to granting one.”

He went on to say that the Royal Family are notorious for acting ‘cruelly’ towards the ‘spare’ to the heir.

Meanwhile, Robert recently said in a separate interview that he believes Prince Harry was unfairly treated compared to Prince William.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, he said he believes Meghan helped Harry see the apparent disparity.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marked Remembrance Sunday in Los Angeles, California

Robert alleged: “He and William both misbehaved but Harry was blamed for everything.

“He became resentful of the stereotyping in the media.

“I think Meghan helped him to see the injustice of that, put it in words and react against it. Her arrival was a crucial moment.”

The writer, who serves as a historian on Netflix’ The Crown, has recently written the book Battle Of Brothers.

In it he details the claimed feud between Harry and William. He even says that their falling out stems back years, and even back into their childhood.



Within the book’s official press release, it is claimed: “These two brothers – once inseparable and now separated by much more than mere distance – have been acting out the contradictions that go back into their childhoods. And even before that: into their parents’ ill-fated marriage.

“We have seen conflicts between heir and spare in every recent generation of the royal family. But nothing so profound as this.”

