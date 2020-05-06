Prince Harry is spitting image of Archie in childhood photos

Royal fans have said Archie is the spitting image of his dad Prince Harry.

To mark Archie's first birthday today (May 6), Harry and wife Meghan Markle released a new video of their son.

The footage showed Meghan reading Archie one of his favourite books as proud dad Harry stood behind the camera.

After the clip was shared, fans couldn't believe how much Archie looks like his dad.

Around the same age, Harry looked the double of his son in childhood photos.

Harry spitting image of Archie

One photo showed Harry with his mum Princess Diana back in September 1985.

The image was taken just after Harry's first birthday on September 15.

Harry looked just like Archie when he was one (Credit: James Gray/Daily Mail/Shutterstock)

Another shows Diana and Harry months later in 1986 and he looks just like his son again.

The picture shows Diana stepping off a plane as Harry looks at the cameras.

Harry he is your absolute spitting image!

One fan wrote on Twitter: "Archie is the spitting image of Harry."

Another gushed: "I have just seen the video and it’s very sweet, Archie is the spitting image of Harry."

A third added: " Happy 1st Birthday Archie! Harry he is your absolute spitting image!"

Prince Harry pictured in 1986 with his mother, Princess Diana (Credit: James Gray/Daily Mail/Shutterstock)

On Wednesday, Meghan and Harry released new footage of Archie and fans couldn't get enough.

Meghan and Harry give world a glimpse at Archie again

The short film showed Meghan reading him one of his favourite books, Duck! Rabbit!.

It's to support Save the Children’s Save With Stories initiative which aims at helping children hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis around the world.

The video was shot by Harry in California last weekend.

It was shared to the Save the Children's Instagram account and shows Archie sitting in his mum's lap wearing a white t-shirt and nappy.

Meghan and Harry are celebrating their son's birthday in lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, his attention momentarily wonders as he throws another book to the floor.

At the end, Harry is heard cheering and Archie replies: "Da, da, da."

Meanwhile, the couple will reportedly spend their son's birthday relaxing by the pool in their Californian pad.

In a chat with OK! magazine, author Katie said: "Meghan's an amazing cook and loves being creative in the kitchen so I think she'll have been busy baking so Archie can enjoy his first taste of birthday cake this week.

"It will be organic and possibly sugar-free. Something suitably healthy for a one year old.

The Queen will reportedly video call with Meghan, Harry and Archie today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Video calls with the Queen

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry could video call Archie's great-grandmother, the Queen, from across the pond.

Katie told OK! that Archie would also be video-calling the Cambridge children, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, two.

