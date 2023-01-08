The Prince Harry interview will air on ITV tonight (January 8) and, in it, he will speak candidly about the aftermath of his mother’s death.

The 38-year-old royal will sit down with ITV’s Tom Bradby to promote his book, Spare.

And a teaser for the interview sees the Duke of Sussex express feeling “guilt” after Princess Diana died.

Prince Harry recalls feelings of guilt after Diana died (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry interview: Duke explains guilt after Diana’s death

Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died in a car accident in 1997.

“I cried once, at the burial,” he explains in a gut-wrenching new detail. “[In Spare] I go into detail about how strange it was, and how there was some guilt I felt.

“William felt it too when we walked around the outside of Kensington Palace.”

Harry also revealed how strange he felt when he met well-wishers at the grounds.

The two people who were loved most by her were unable to show any emotion.

“There were 50,000 bouquets to our mother, and there we were, shaking hands, smiling,” he recalls.

“We couldn’t understand why their hands were wet, but it was all the tears they were wiping away.

“Everyone felt like they knew our mum, but the two people who knew her, who were loved most by her, were unable to show any emotion at that point.”

Princess Diana died in 1997 (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry: Spare revelations

In Spare, which was accidentally released early in Spain, Harry recalls how emotionally detached he felt from the traumatic events.

He adds how his father, King Charles III, was similarly cold.

“I did not cry,” he wrote. “Not a tear. My father did not hug me.”

When is Spare released in the UK?

Spare also features numerous other bombshells that are likely to send shockwaves throughout The Firm.

Among the more eyebrow raising revelations include Harry’s confession of sampling Class A drugs.

The prince revealed he tried cocaine aged 17 after a shooting weekend. He also tried magic mushrooms while out in California, and hallucinated seeing a bin talk to him.

Prince Harry: The Interview airs on ITV tonight (January 8) at 9pm.

