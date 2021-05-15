In a recent interview, Prince Harry made remarks about Prince Charles’ parenting and it’s allegedly not gone down well with palace insiders.

Earlier this week, the Duke of Sussex stunned royal fans when he appeared to hit out at his father’s parenting style.

He claimed he had suffered “genetic pain” that Prince Charles had passed onto him from his own experiences as a child.

As a result, his remarks have made quite the impact.

Prince Harry has upset palace insiders with his latest interview (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal insiders blast Prince Harry interview

Harry’s latest remarks came as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were busy carrying out royal duties during Mental Health Awareness Week.

The pair have upped their duties recently, and royal fans have been enjoying seeing more of the couple.

However, the palace reportedly feels as though Harry’s latest remarks have overshadowed the couple’s hard work.

A royal source told The Times: “It was such a lovely day for the Cambridges. It is a shame that it got usurped by what Harry had to say.

“Nobody is shocked any more. It is more: ‘Here we go again.’ But he should be told that these grievances should be aired in the privacy of your own home.”

“Don’t do it publicly in a podcast. Get on with your life,” added the insider.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly felt ‘overshadowed’ (Credit: Splash)

What else did Harry say?

During the 90-minute podcast chat, Harry spoke about “genetic pain”.

The royal said: “I don’t think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody…

“…but certainly when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered…

“…I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on, basically.”

Harry also admitted he wanted to quit royal life in his 20s as he saw what it did to his late mother, Princess Diana.

In addition, Harry compared living as a member of the royal family to The Truman Show.

