Prince Harry spoke out in an ITV interview last night and now a body language expert reckons it showed he has “unresolved issues with his father King Charles III and stepmother Camilla.

The Duke of Sussex recently spoke about his new book, Spare in an interview with ITV.

Airing last night (January 8), Prince Harry said him and Prince William begged their father not to marry the Queen Consort.

The Prince also spoke about his stepmother in an interview with 60 minutes on CBS News. He claimed that Camilla had formed connections with the press and had planted stories to protect her image.

King Charles and Camilla got married in 2005 (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry interview

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Darren Stanton said: “I have looked over both interviews from a psychological perspective, analysing his body language, the way in which Harry spoke, what he said and how he said it.

“From his body language and mannerisms, it’s clear Harry has undergone decades of trauma, predominantly brought on by the loss of his mother Diana. It would appear Harry has suppressed a lot of the emotions from that bereavement, before sharing it with the world now.”

He added: “Harry’s body language was most noticeable when speaking about his relationship with Camilla. While discussing it in his ITV interview, Harry took a deep breath and bit his lip, which proves he is being cautious over what he is saying.

“However, he did not hold back in saying that he and William both did not want his father to marry her, as we saw anger in his eyes. Harry clearly feels that there are unresolved issues between him, Camilla and his father.”

Prince Harry is doing interviews for his new book, Spare (Credit: CBS News)

Prince Harry’s body language

Darren continued: “His body language is quite consistent when speaking about Camilla, his father and brother, apart from a few exceptions. Harry does seem to have an extra layer of anger when he speaks about her.

Harry clearly feels that there are unresolved issues between him, Camilla and his father.

“You can see it in his face that his unconscious mind was re-firing all of the emotions he felt back in his younger years. From a non verbal point of view, this is apparent as he flashed a number of micro expressions of outrage.”

