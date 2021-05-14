Prince Harry has taken more swipes at his family in his new podcast interview and it seems completely unnecessary.

The Duke of Sussex opened up on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast this week, sharing more revelations about royal life and why he stepped back.

But one moment saw him appear to take a swipe at father Prince Charles‘ parenting, which I think is insensitive, considering the royal family are still grieving the loss of Prince Philip.

And especially after the fallout his and Meghan Markle’s explosive Oprah Winfrey interview had.

Prince Harry makes new comments in podcast interview

In the 90-minute chat, Harry said he wanted to “break the cycle” of “genetic pain”.

He said: “I don’t think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody…

“…but certainly when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered.”

He added: “I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on, basically.”

As much as I understand and admire Harry for wanting to open up and share his experiences, I just don’t think this is the right time to start revealing more personal details to the world.

Charles is obviously still grieving for his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, and to now have to deal with the backlash following Harry’s comments I think is unfair.

The Prince of Wales has been trending on Twitter after the comments emerged and I’ve seen many people attack him.

But it’s quite unlikely Charles or the Royal Family will respond to Harry’s comments, so it doesn’t seem fair.

I have praise for Harry for speaking about his mental health and his experience of undergoing therapy as many people will be able to relate and feel they can open up too.

It’s also nice to see a member of the royal family open up in a chatty and relaxed manner.

However, I just think Harry should refrain from putting his family in a position to be criticised.

Should Harry have revealed such personal details?

I mean did Harry really need to make more comments about his family in this way after his Oprah chat?

Also, I find it baffling how Harry and Meghan said they wanted more privacy but continue to make comments which of course are going to make headlines and get people talking on social media.

I think it’s admirable and comforting to see Harry open up and also explain his decision to step back from royal life.

And I believe he made the right decision to step back for the sake of his mental health and his family.

But I just think it’s time Harry stopped exposing personal and intimate details about his family, and dealt with that in private.

Because in all honesty, it just allows people to make awful comments on social media when they’ve only heard one side of the story.

Harry has been the subject of some horrific abuse from trolls, so why would he want the same done to his family?

