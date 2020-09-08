Prince Harry hits back at claims his Invictus Games fundraiser was cancelled due to Netflix deal

Prince Harry has hit back following claims that he pulled out of an Invictus Games fundraiser due to a conflict of interest.

It was originally reported that the Duke of Sussex cancelled his commitment in light of signing his £75 million dollar Netflix deal with Meghan Markle.

The fundraiser was set to air on Amazon Prime, one of Netflix’s biggest competitors.

However, Prince Harry says this is not the case.

Harry’s lawyers have reportedly filed letters of complaint against the Sunday Times.

Prince Harry has taken legal action

The Sunday Times originally stated: “Officials at the foundation, of which Harry is patron, were ‘stunned’ after a lawyer for the Sussexes contacted them shortly before the Netflix deal was announced last week, pulling the plug on the project, citing a ‘conflict’ over a planned deal with a rival streaming service.”

But lawyers of Prince Harry told the Mail Online: “The true position is that the format of the event was no longer viable in light of COVID 19.

“These factors were separate to and independent of our client’s deal with Netflix.”

Meanwhile, an Invictus Games spokesperson confirmed it’s due to coronavirus restrictions.

Prince Harry launched the Invictus Games in 2014

The spokesperson said: “The event’s shelved because the primary revenue generator was ticket sales from a live concert in Los Angeles in the Spring of 2021.

“This was an independent decision made prior to a partnership with Netflix.

“The Duke remains committed as ever to the Invictus Games. Which he founded, and the Invictus Games Foundation of which he is Patron.

“And looks forward to making the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 next year a huge success, as they have always been.”

Harry and Meghan to make tens of millions with Netflix

Moreover, Prince Harry launched the Invictus Games in 2014.

He says he became inspired to create the games after visiting the Warrior Games in the US the previous year.

He also said his time as a soldier in the military inspired him.

Harry said: “I have witnessed first-hand how the power of sport can positively impact the lives of wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women in their journey of recovery.”

