Prince Harry hints at fears of being part of a ‘human experiment’ as he hits out at social media

Prince Harry has hit out against social media and is calling for radical change from big tech companies.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, said he and wife Meghan Markle, 39, spent most of 2020 strategising on how to make social media a more positive environment.

Speaking to Fast Company, he even suggested that we may be part of a “human experiment” controlled by big technology companies.

The prince said: “Aspects of the digital space have unfortunately manipulated – or even highlighted – our weaknesses and brought out the worst in some.”

Harry and Meghan have spoken out against social media on several occasions now (Credit: SplashNews)

Prince Harry wants social media to be a safer space

Before adding: “We look forward to being part of the human experience – not a human experiment.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Harry referred to the “harassment” he and Meghan allegedly experienced in the UK.

Read more: The Royal Family ‘feared Kate Middleton would become new Camilla’

He argued that many of the stories written about them have been false.

He said: “That false narrative became the mothership for all of the harassment you’re referring to.”

Harry and Meghan reportedly have no intentions to return to social media.

Harry and Meghan hope to redesign social media (Credit: SplashNews)

Meghan says she was ‘most trolled person of 2019’

A source told The Times that they were “very unlikely” to ever return to social media in a personal capacity.

Meanwhile, last year, Meghan said on the Teenager Therapy podcast that she was the most trolled person of 2019.

Read more: Timeline of Meghan Markle’s feud with father and sister

In fact, the duchess explained: “I’m told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world male or female.

“Now, eight months of that I wasn’t even visible. I was on maternity leave or with a baby.”

Meghan had a large Instagram following before marrying Prince Harry (Credit: SplashNews)

Harry calls for social media to be ‘remodelled’

She added: “But what was able to just be manufactured and churned out, it’s almost unsurvivable.

“That’s so big, you can’t think of what that feels like.”

Finally explaining: “Because I don’t care if you’re 15 or 25. If people are saying things about you that aren’t true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging.”

As for Harry’s latest interview with Fast Company, it comes five months after he wrote an article for the magazine.

Again here he described the potential dangers of social media and that he and Meghan hoped to help redesign it.

He wrote: “From conversations with experts in this space, we believe we have to remodel the architecture of our online community in a way defined more by compassion than hate.

“By truth instead of misinformation. By equity and inclusiveness instead of injustice and fearmongering, by free, rather than weaponised, speech.”

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.