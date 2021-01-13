Prince Harry has reportedly grown out his hair and now sports a ponytail.

The Duke of Sussex was apparently spotted taking a more relaxed approach to his appearance by his LA neighbour, Rob Lowe.

Actor Rob appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and revealed he saw Harry driving through their Montecito neighbourhood.

Prince Harry has reportedly grown out his hair and now sports a ponytail (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Has Prince Harry changed his hair?

Rob told James: “He lives about a mile from me. He’s been very reclusive.

“Seeing him in the neighborhood is like seeing the Loch Ness Monster, and I finally saw him. I finally saw him driving his car.”

He added: “It was very, very quick – don’t totally quote me on it – but it looked like he’s wearing a ponytail.”

The Duke of Sussex has apparently taken a relaxed approach to his appearance (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and wife Meghan Markle have been living in America since quitting their senior royal roles last March.

The couple have set up a number of career ventures from across the pond.

They’ve signed what are said to be multi-million pound deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Meanwhile, more recently, reports claimed Meghan and Harry are planning to make comedy and drama shows.

In addition, animations and children’s series could also feature if the pair are granted permission to launch a TV and film company.

Prince Harry reportedly planning to make comedy and drama shows with wife Meghan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan and Harry to make new shows?

The couple have reportedly filed paperwork with the UK’s Intellectual Property Office for trademark of Archewell Productions.

The documents apparently reveal their intentions to make “motion picture films, televisions series and videos”.

A source told The Sun: “Meghan and Harry’s approach to their TV ambitions has always been serious.

“But it’s hard to imagine them coming up with the next Only Fools and Horses.”

Will Harry and Meghan return to the UK for the Queen’s birthday? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan could soon make their way back to the UK for some big royal events this year.

Reports suggest the couple would like to mark the Queen’s 95th birthday in April as well as celebrate her official birthday in June.

In addition, Prince Philip will turn 100 in June and the unveiling of the late Princess Diana’s statue will take place in July to mark what would have been her 60th birthday.

However, whether they can return will all depend on coronavirus restrictions.

