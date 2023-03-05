Prince Harry gives first interview since news he’s to leave Frogmore Cottage: ‘I’ve lost a lot’

A new interview has seen Prince Harry launch a fresh spate of attacks on the Royals.

The 38-year-old featured in a livestream to promote his tell-all memoir Spare. Sitting down with Dr Gabor Maté, the Duke of Sussex reflected on his childhood.

While he acknowledged some of his younger years were “incredible”, he added that elements were “incredibly painful”.

Prince Harry has given a new interview after the release of Spare (Credit: ITV)

Prince Harry attacks ‘painful’ childhood

“I certainly have felt throughout my life, throughout my younger years, I always felt slightly different to the rest of my family,” Harry explained, as reported by The Sun.

“I felt strange being in this container and I know that my mum felt the same.”

He continued that he had to flee the UK with wife Meghan in 2020 to escape “the cycle of pain”, before adding his experience fed into his own abilities as a father.

He added in further comments: “I’ve lost a lot but I’ve gained a lot to see my kids growing up here and how they are.

“I don’t see how that would have been possible in that environment.”

This fresh bout of revelations is likely to cause upset at Buckingham Palace.

While the royals have never publicly commented on Harry, insiders suggest King Charles has been left hurt by the allegations.

Harry and Meghan have appeared on many series recently (Credit: Splash News)

Leaving Frogmore Cottage

Harry and wife Meghan Markle have engaged in a publicity blitz over the last few months.

Alongside the release of Spare, the pair fronted their own six-part Netflix series, Harry and Meghan.

Both releases have seen them talk openly about life in the public eye, and their ongoing struggles.

In other Harry and Meghan news, the pair have recently been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage.

The Windsor property is their UK base.

However, King Charles is reportedly looking to give the cottage to Prince Andrew.

The King has asked Harry to vacate Frogmore Cottage (Credit: Splash News)

Insiders have suggested that Harry’s comments about Queen Consort Camilla as a ‘wicked stepmother’ were the final straw.

“Harry was well aware how Camilla would be a red line for his father,” a source said to The Mirror. “He crossed with flagrant disregard anyway.

“King Charles felt without a doubt it crossed a line. It was the ultimate act of disrespect.”

