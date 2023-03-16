Prince Harry ‘frightened’ of ‘scary’ Meghan: ‘This is not the Harry he was years ago’

In the latest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news, the Duke is said to be “frightened” of his wife Meghan, according to a royal author.

It’s safe to say that the royal couple, who tied the knot back in 2018, have certainly kept the world talking – amassing millions of fans throughout their seven-year-relationship.

However, Harry’s former biographer has now appeared to hit out at Harry and Meghan’s relationship, claiming it’s not what it seems to be.

According to the royal author, Harry steps back to allow Meghan to lead, as she can be “really scary.”

A royal author has hit out at Harry and Meghan’s relationship (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan news: royal author slams ‘scary’ Duchess

Speaking on GB news, Angela Levin said: “It’s well known that Meghan is delightful unless you say something that she doesn’t want you to say and then she is really scary.

“I think he is frightened of her because of the way he looks at her. He doesn’t want to say something if she wants to speak.”

The author also noted: “If she wants to talk to someone before him then he steps back.”

‘What Meghan wants, she gets,’ says royal author

Angela went on to claim that Harry is “very nervous”.

“I think she commands it all because this is not the Harry he was a few years ago,” she said.

She continued: “He said himself ‘what Meghan wants, Meghan gets.”

“It’s a tragedy because I think that he lets her say and do things that anyone else would say ‘no this is not how it works’ that ‘she is wrong’.”

ED! has reached out to reps for comment.

The author has claimed Meghan is ‘scary’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fergie shares opinion on Harry and Meghan’s relationship

It comes as, earlier this week, Prince Andrew’s ex Sarah Ferguson opened up about Meghan and Harry’s relationship.

Sarah, often known as ‘Fergie’, praised Meghan for giving her husband “a love that he’s never had before”.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Fergie said: “I look at how much she [Meghan] loves him [Harry] and loves the children and gives him a love that he’s never had before.

“That’s how I look at it.”

Meghan and Harry to attend Coronation?

In other Prince Harry news, he and Meghan have apparently been invited to King Charles’ Coronation.

But the couple are yet to confirm their attendance for the big event on May 6.

However, royal author Tom Bower claimed that if Harry and Meghan were to go to the coronation, it would distract the attention from the King.

In an interview with OK! Magazine, Tom said: “The ceremony would be overshadowed by their presence. It’s much better if they don’t come.”

Harry and Meghan have been invited to the coronation (Credit: Netflix)

Reunion at Coronation ‘isn’t way forward’ says PR expert

PR expert at Burr Media claimed that a reunion at the coronation isn’t the way forward. And it could make the “road to reconciliation” even longer.

“The King has extended an invitation to Harry and Meghan which can probably also be seen as an extension of a hand of friendship – an olive branch,” Anthony Burr told ED!.

“The question now is – How will Harry and Meghan react and what will be in the RSVP envelope? They are certainly taking their time about posting it back,” he then continued.

