Prince Harry faces ‘monumental tax bill if he remains permanently in USA’

Prince Harry could get stung with a huge tax bill if he remains in the US.

The Duke, 36, relocated to California this March.

However, those who reside in the state for over 183 days are liable for both California and national taxes.

It has been widely reported that the Prince does not have a Green Card.

Nor is he believed to have filed for US Citizenship.

Will Prince Harry face a big US tax bill? (Credit: SplashNews)

Does Prince Harry have to pay tax in America?

Despite this, he will still be legally eligible to pay taxes if he remains past the 183 days.

He has reportedly been in the USA so far for at least 151 consecutive days.

A top US lawyer David Holtz said that the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) will be closely watching Harry’s movements.

David said: “You can safely assume that someone at the Internal Revenue Service is looking very closely at him. This is a big deal.”

A further tax expert told the Mail On Sunday: “Harry’s bill could be monumental and could open up a can of worms for the Royal Family because the IRS will want to know all his sources of income.”

Tax experts say Prince Harry’s finances will be closely monitored by the IRS (Credit: SplashNews)

What kind of taxes would the Duke of Sussex have to pay?

The tax expert also said that his US earnings will be considered, as well as any money he has received from Prince Charles or other royal trusts.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 39, purchases their £11 million Montecito mansion this year.

Property documents revealed that the house was purchased in Meghan’s name.

But Harry would still be eligible for additional taxes – including income tax.

Harry and Meghan signed a joint deal for Netflix worth an estimated £100 million.

The couple are set to be Netflix stars (Credit: SplashNews)

What’s next for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Netflix has confirmed they are producing a nature documentary series.

And also a cartoon series about female empowerment is in the works.

They may even star in a fly-on-the-wall documentary series about their new life philanthropic life in America.

If Harry does decide to temporarily leave America for tax reasons – it is unknown where he would go.

Meghan and Harry previously lived in Vancouver, Canada for several months.

There were initially reports from Vanity Fair that the couple wanted to return to the UK in time for Christmas.

But then an additional report directly conflicted this.

A new source states that neither Meghan or Harry ‘feel ready’ to return to the UK after all.

*ED has contacted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s representative for comment

