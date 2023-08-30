Prince Harry makes emotional confession about son Archie’s future in adorable family update

Prince Harry shared a tribute to his son Archie in his new Netflix docuseries Heart of Invictus.

Heart of Invictus landed on the streaming platform today (August 30) and is produced by Archewell Productions – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s company.

The Netflix synopsis reads: “Follow six people competing in the 2022 Invictus Games, a global event founded by Prince Harry that helps wounded service members heal through sports.”

It added: “A moving exploration of war, humanity and the healing power of sport, this docuseries about the Invictus games features Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.”

Prince Harry shared the advice he tells his son in the Netflix series (Credit: YouTube/Netflix)

Prince Harry’s advice to his son

The series consists of five episodes ranging from 45 minutes to one hour.

In one scene from the Invictus Games The Hague in April 2022, Harry talks about his son Archie.

Hello! magazine shared the video where Harry can be seen address a large stadium audience.

He said: “I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up. Some days it’s an astronaut; other days it’s a pilot, but what I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up it’s your character that matters most.

“And nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today, you.”

What are the Invictus Games

The inaugural Invictus Games took place in London in 2014. It is a platform to showcase the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a broader understanding for wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women.

His visit to the Warrior Games in America in 2013 inspired Harry’s Invictus Games.

This year’s games will occur in Düsseldorf, Germany, from September 9 until the 16.

In addition, the series also follows the organisers as they work to prepare the Games as well as each nation’s team, and supporting the competitors and their friends and families.

Prince Archie turned four in May this year, and Harry and Meghan‘s daughter, Princess Lilibet Diana, turned two in June.

Prince Harry started the Invictus Games in 2014 (Credit: YouTube/Netflix)

Harry news

Harry made a surprise appearance at this year’s Warrior Games for US veterans in San Diego in June.

Around the same time things were heating up for the in court in the UK for the Prince. Harry made claims against three major newspaper publishers.

There were allegations of unlawful information gathering and challenges against the Home Office about his personal security.

He found the Warrior Games rejuvenating and told the crowd: “My spirit is renewed. So, thank you, every single one of you.”

Meanwhile, Meghan attended last year’s Invictus Games and gushed over her husband as she introduced him to the stage.

She said: “I could not love and respect him more and I know that all of you feel the same because he is your fellow veteran, having served two tours of duty in Afghanistan and 10 years of military service.”

