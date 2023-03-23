Prince Harry Duke of Sussex once made a blunder so big that it led to an awkward sigh from Princess Eugenie during a tense phone-call.

Harry made the embarrassing confession in his book, Spare, which was released back in January.

Harry once endured an awkward date (Credit: YouTube)

Prince Harry Duke of Sussex embarrassing confession in Spare

Harry once had a very awkward phone call with his cousin, Princess Eugenie.

The royal made the confession in his bombshell autobiography, Spare, which was released back in January.

Eugenie and Harry have a strong bond – and the Duke of York’s youngest daughter even tried to play matchmaker for Harry in the days before he met Meghan.

Eugenie set Harry and Cressida Bonas up for a date back in 2012.

Harry and Cressida went out on a date and sparks flew.

A few weeks later, they went on another date. After the date, Harry claims he dropped her off at home.

Cressida didn’t invite the Duke of Sussex in, but Harry did attempt a kiss.

However, as the royal claims in his book, his “aim was off”. This allegedly resulted in a very awkward moment.

Eugenie had an awkward call with Harry (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry Duke of Sussex has awkward phone call with Eugenie

Speaking about the disastrous incident in his book, Harry said: “She turned, I tried again on the return trip, and we managed something like a graze. Painfully awkward.”

The following day, Harry called his cousin, Eugenie, to tell her about the evening. He also wanted to fill her in on the awkward ending to the date, but Cressida had beaten her to it.

“Discouraged, I told her the date had gone well but the ending had left something to be desired,” Harry wrote.

“She didn’t disagree. She’d already spoken to Cressida. She sighed. Awkward.”

However, it wasn’t as bad as Harry had feared. He and Cressida met up for another date.

They ended up dating for another two years, before splitting in 2014.

Will the royal couple attend? (Credit: Netflix)

Harry dealt fresh blow ahead of coronation

In other Harry-related news, the Duke of Sussex has reportedly been dealt a fresh blow over King Charles’ coronation, if he attends.

Reports claim that if Harry and Meghan do attend, they won’t have an official role like the other royals.

The Mirror reports that the couple won’t be allowed to “stand out” during the ceremony.

“Causing maximum angst is the vexed question of the Sussexes; will they attend the big day and if so in what capacity? Historical precedent doesn’t bode well,” author and historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop told the publication.

“After his own abdication and fall from grace Edward VIII attended neither the 1937 coronation of his brother George VI nor his niece Elizabeth’s in 1953,” she continued.

“However, in our changed times with a father-King who wants both his sons by his side, expect to see Harry there but minus a coronet and robe.”

Read more: William and Kate handed huge boost ahead of Coronation following Harry’s memoir furore

Leave us a comment on our Facebook Page EntertianmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.