Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex once shared the sweet way that Archie honours his late grandmother, Princess Diana.

Harry made the heartwarming confession during an episode of his 2021 documentary series on Apple TV+.

Archie’s first words were sweet (Credit: CoverImages.com)

In his Apple TV+ series, The Me You Can’t See, Harry opened up about his son, Archie, and revealed how the toddler commemorates the late Diana.

In the fifth episode of the series, which aired last year, Harry revealed that Archie had a picture of Diana on his nursery wall.

But the surprising revelations didn’t end there.

Harry also revealed that Archie’s first words were “grandma”!

Harry spoke about how Archie commemorates Diana (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex on Archie’s first words

Speaking in the documentary series, Harry said: “I got a photo of her in his nursery, and it was one of the first words that he said.”

“Apart from ‘mama’, ‘papa’, it was then ‘grandma’. Grandma Diana,” he continued.

“It’s the sweetest thing, but at the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here,” he then said.

Last month, while paying tribute to Diana ahead of the 25th anniversary of her death on August 31, Harry revealed that he wishes his kids could have met her.

“I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way that she did it. I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mom with my family, with my children who I wish could have met her. Every day I hope to do her proud,” he said.

Some big news about the Queen was reported today (Credit: YouTube / BBC)

The Queen to miss Highland Games?

Speaking of grandmothers, Harry’s own grandma, the Queen, is going to be missing the Highland Games this year.

Chris Ship, the royal editor for ITV News, revealed in a tweet today that the Queen will be missing the event “for her own comfort”.

It is believed that ongoing mobility issues are set to prevent Her Majesty from making the event.

Prince Charles is going to be attending the event in her stead.

Some royal fans were left concerned by the news and took to Twitter to air their thoughts.

“I am very concerned about the Monarch’s health,” one fan tweeted.

“At the end of the day, she is 96 years old. What more could you expect?” another then wrote.

