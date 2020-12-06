Prince Harry ‘desperate to have his military titles reinstated next year by The Queen’

Prince Harry is reportedly desperate to have his military titles reinstated in 2021 by The Queen.

The former senior royal, 36, is due to review the ‘Megxit’ negotiations with Her Majesty and Prince Charles in March 2021.

This will mark one year since he and his wife Meghan Markle, 39, stepped down as senior royals.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that their deal will be reviewed after twelve months.

They said: “The Royal Family and Sussexes have agreed to an initial 12-month review to ensure the arrangement works for all parties.”

Prince Harry wearing his military honours (Credit: SplashNews)

Will Prince Harry have his military titles restored?

And Harry is apparently yearning to have his royal duties restored.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk that he believes Harry is ‘desperate’ to go back to his military duties.

And that his former titles were ‘greatly prized’ by him.

Mr Fitzwilliams said: “The agreement will be reassessed in a year. That is by the end of March next year.

“It will also involve Harry’s military links such as, Captain-General of the Royal Marines. Which he greatly prizes and they have been kept vacant.”

Harry and Meghan now live in America (Credit: SplashNews)

How did Meghan Markle react to his loss of military titles?

Before adding: “I think he really prizes his links with the military and clarity on these points is something we will get in due course.”

Meanwhile in the bestseller Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote of Meghan’s supposed anger at Harry losing his military titles:

“Harry’s lifelong commitment to the military was why the Mountbatten Festival of Music three days later was a particularly difficult moment. He was set to wear his Captain-General of the Royal Marines uniform for the very last time.

“During a conversation backstage, on arrival, Harry told Major General Matthew Holmes; ‘I’m devastated that I am having to step down.’

The Queen and Prince Harry (Credit: SplashNews)

“‘It was so unnecessary’, Meghan later told a friend of the decision to strip Harry of his military honours.”

His last formal military duty was attending the Mountbatten Music Festival with Meghan in March this year.

Wearing his uniform and medals, Meghan chose to wear the same shade of red as well.



But he wore his medals again this Remembrance Sunday when he visited a Los Angeles cemetery with Meghan.

In fact, their spokesperson said they paid their respects ‘in their own way.’

Here they laid bouquets of flowers and a wreath. They were apparently curated from their own garden at their Montecito, California mansion.

They paid their respect to two fallen Commonwealth military men from World War II.

