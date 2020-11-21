Prince Harry has been voted World’s Sexiest Royal by a top American magazine.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, earned the prestigious title after being voted in by readers of People magazine.

Harry beat the likes of Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and even his own brother – Prince William.

Whereas this big achievement comes just a year after he was voted in the same publication as Sexiest Dad Alive.

Moreover, the awards come as part of the magazine’s annual Sexiest Man Alive issue.

Prince Harry beat his own brother for the sexiest title! (Credit: SplashNews)

Prince Harry was awarded Sexiest Dad Alive in 2019

In fact, this year the title was awarded to actor Michael B. Jordan.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has yet to comment on his new accolade, but we can only imagine he is quite flattered.

It has indeed been a turbulent year or so for the former senior royal.

He stepped down as a senior royal this March along with Meghan Markle. He now lives away from royal life in Montecito, California.

Here, along with Meghan and Archie, they have conducted various Zoom calls, speeches and the occasional charitable outing.

Harry and Meghan do make a great looking couple! (Credit: SplashNews)

Will The Crown cover Harry and Meghan?

They have announced their Netflix deal, said to be worth a whopping £100 million.

However, this deal has drawn some criticism following the release of Netflix’ The Crown.

The new series doesn’t paint Harry’s parents – Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana – in very favourable lights.

In fact, Piers Morgan even claimed that Harry has ‘sold his soul’ to Netflix.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana portrayed by Emma Corin and Josh O’Connor on The Crown (Credit: SplashNews)

Taking to his MailOnline column, he penned: “Harry is literally accepting money made from humiliating his own family, especially his own mother whose experience with the press he constantly holds up to demand greater deference for his wife Meghan.”

Before adding: “And now, as a storm of controversy grows over this appallingly hypocritical decision, he’s shut his eyes and stuck his hands over his ears.”

But a royal author and personal acquaintance of Harry, Angela Levin, says he will insist that Netflix doesn’t cover his and Meghan’s relationship.



While speaking on Talk Radio, she said: “When I met Harry at Kensington Palace the first question he asked me was, “Are you watching The Crown?”

“I mumbled and said, “Are you and the rest of the Royal Family?”

“He said, “Yes, we’re all absolutely watching everything but I’m going to insist it stops before it reaches me”.

