Prince Harry faces backlash for calling the First Amendment in America “bonkers”, as he waded into their politics.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, opened up about his thoughts on the amendment during a recent podcast interview with Dax Shepard.

And his view point has already caused a bit of a stir with our neighbours across the pond.

What did Prince Harry say about the First Amendment?

The Duke said: “I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers.

“I don’t want to start going down the First Amendment route because that’s a huge subject and one which I don’t understand because I’ve only been here a short time.

“But, you can find a loophole in anything.

“You can capitalise or exploit what’s not said rather than uphold what is said.”

What is the First Amendment?

The First Amendment to the United States Constitution protects several basic rights.

This includes freedom of religion, freedom of speech, freedom of the press, the right to assemble, and the right to petition the government.

And Harry’s apparent criticism of the above has already enraged several right wing public figures.

Who has responded to Prince Harry’s First Amendment criticism?

Jack Posobiec, an alt-right activist and YouTube personality, said: “Prince Harry is attacking America’s First Amendment.

“Tells you everything you need to know.”

Whereas American politician Ted Cruz responded with: “Nice that he can say that.”

And American author Candace Owens tweeted: “Sunday riddle: How many more Hollywood-style interviews will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle give before they finally achieve the privacy they claim to be so desperate for?”

Finally former UKIP leader Nigel Farage joined in, tweeting: “For Prince Harry to condemn the USA’s First Amendment shows he has lost the plot. Soon he will not be wanted on either side of the pond.”

In fact, royal expert Charles Rae exclusively told Entertainment Daily! that he was stunned by Harry’s comments.

Especially as the Prince appeared to be directly criticising his new adopted country.

Charles told us: “He even managed to upset the citizens of his adopted country by criticising the First Amendment which protects free speech and the press and he described it as bonkers.

“Talk about biting the hand that is now feeding you! Harry really does need to shut up now.”

What’s more, during Harry’s lengthy chat with Dax, he appeared to critcise his father’s parenting.

He said that he hoped to ‘break the cycle’ of the ‘pain and suffering’ apparently passed down from Prince Charles to himself.

He also compared to growing up in the Royal Family to being “a mixture between The Truman Show and being in a zoo”.

