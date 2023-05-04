Prince Harry ‘to be welcomed’ at private post-coronation lunch: ‘A place will be set for him at the table’

Prince Harry will be welcome at a private lunch following the coronation, a source has claimed.

There has been a great deal of speculation over how the Duke of Sussex will be received at this weekend’s celebrations ever since he confirmed the surprise news that he will be attending.

Many experts have warned that the prince can expect a frosty reception. Former royal butler Paul Burrell even warned that the Windsors “hold grudges”. However, reports now suggest that the royal family are doing their best to include Harry despite recent tensions.

Harry and Meghan‘s decision to step down as senior royals, along with Harry’s controversial memoir Spare have damaged relations between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family.

Harry’s decision to attend his father’s coronation therefore came as a surprise to many. There has been a great deal of talk over how the prince will therefore be received upon his return to the UK.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell warned that Harry can expect an “icy reception”. He suggested he might even find himself sitting “10 rows back” from the rest of his family during the ceremony.

However, a source has reportedly told The Sun that the family are doing their best to make him feel welcome in spite of recent events.

A place will be set for him at the table.

While Harry is expected to only make a flying visit to the UK, leaving immediately after the ceremony, he has apparently been invited to the post-coronation lunch celebrations.

The source claimed that “a place will be set for him [Harry] at the table” at the private post-coronation lunch. The meal will take place at Windsor Castle following the ceremony.

However the source continued: “He is not expected to stay following the coronation procession but palace staff are counting him in just in case.” They claimed that Harry is expected to be “in and out of the UK in 24 hours”. He is therefore unlikely to take up the offer of lunch.

Meghan will remain in California this weekend with the couple’s two children. Their son Archie will turn four on the day of King Charles III’s coronation.

Meanwhile, preparations for this weekend’s coronation are well underway. The King and Queen Consort were seen attending rehearsals for the ceremony yesterday along with the Princess Royal, Prince William, Kate, Princess of Wales and their children.

Princess Anne, Prince William and Prince George will all play major roles in the coronation. Anne will be the Gold-Stick-in-Waiting and George a Page of Honour to the King. William will kneel before the King to pledge allegiance to the monarch. Harry, however, is not expected to play a formal part in the ceremony.

