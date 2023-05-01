Prince Harry to use coronation trip to his advantage when he returns to the States?

A PR expert has claimed Prince Harry will use the upcoming coronation trip to his advantage when he returns home to America.

Keiran Elsby, director of Media Global PR, has expressed his view that Harry will be making the most of the “photo opportunities” presented by his father’s coronation.

King Charles III’s coronation, the first in Britain in 70 years, will take place on May 6 at London’s Westminster Abbey. The Duke of Sussex recently confirmed that he will be attending following weeks of speculation.

However, the Duchess of Sussex will not be making an appearance alongside him. Instead, she will be staying at home in California, with daughter Princess Lilibet and son Prince Archie, whose fourth birthday coincides with the royal occasion.

Many have taken a cynical view of Harry’s decision to attend. Among these is former royal butler Paul Burrell, who suggested that Harry might be after material for his next book.

I suspect he will get a few photo opportunities near immediate family members.

Now PR expert Keiran Elsby has put forward his own theory. He believes that Harry will be making sure to get as many photographs with the royals as he can. “I suspect he will get a few photo opportunities near immediate family members, that will be all over magazines Stateside.” Mr Elsby speculated to The Mirror.

He agreed with Paul Burrell that “whatever is said may end up in a new book or TV interview”. He therefore suggested that family members may well steer clear of Harry as a precuation.

“Away from the cameras [and] behind closed doors I feel he won’t be acknowledged,” predicted Elsby, alleging: “Everyone will be careful not to be alone with him.”

Prince Harry’s relationship with the rest of the royal family has of course suffered as a result of his recent bombshell memoir Spare.

The tell-all book casts many aspersions on Harry’s relations, such as labelling his stepmother Queen Consort Camilla as “dangerous” and detailing a physical altercation between himself and Prince William.

Royal experts have warned that Harry should expect a cold reception from his family as a result. Paul previously warned that the Windsors “hold grudges”.

Last week, Harry and Meghan were seen out in public for the first time since responding to their coronation invitation. The pair were watching a Los Angeles Lakers game at the Crypto.com Arena with members of Archewell Staff.

The royal couple put on a smiling display on the big screen, apparently turning a blind eye to the recent drama surrounding them both.

