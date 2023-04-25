Prince Harry making ‘homesick’ calls to Charles ahead of coronation as he seeks ‘reassurances’

Prince Harry has been making “homesick” calls to his father seeking “reassurances” ahead of the coronation, a pundit claims.

The Duke of Sussex is reportedly said to be concerned about security arrangements for his visit to the UK. According to press speculation, Harry is only expected to make a brief visit as King Charles is crowned.

He will attend the coronation itself at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May 6. But the King’s second son is not expected to attend any other royal events celebrating the occasion. His wife Meghan Markle and their two children will not be making the trip over from the US.

However, according to one journalist, Harry also has where he might be placed “within any kind of seating plan” on his mind.

Prince Harry calling Charles ahead of coronation

During a recent appearance on Sky News Australia, the Daily Mirror’s royal editor claimed Harry has been “seeking reassurances” from his dad. According to Mirror Online, Russell Myers said: “He’s homesick, he does miss his family.”

The journalist also suggested how, in his opinion, he finds it difficult to believe Harry will be looking to catch up with relatives following months of tabloid headlines and royal revelations from his memoir Spare and the TV interviews he conducted to promote it.

Myers went on: “It’s very hard to see how that marries up with his attitude.”

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace and representatives for Prince Harry for comment on the claims broadcast on Sky News Australia.

‘In and out in a flash’

Additionally, recent claims from Harry’s mother’s ex butler suggest the 38-year-old royal could find himself sitting “10 rows back” behind family members.

Paul Burrell, currently featuring in I’m A Celebrity… South Africa, said during an appearance on GB News: “There is no chance of a reconciliation any time soon. I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors. He will be sitting 10 rows back.”

It was also posited that the Duke will not spend much time in the UK – or with his father or brother Prince William.

Burrell continued to speculate: “He will not even see his brother or his father in that time. He will be in and out in a flash.”

Nonetheless, a PR expert has indicated Harry should face any “awkward” family reunion “head on”.

Jordan James told ED!: “The coronation isn’t just a momentous occasion for his father, it could be the bridge to repairing the relationship between the two offshoots of the royal families.”

He added: “Prince Harry should seize this opportunity as a way to get control of both his crumbling familial ties and his image as a royal.”

