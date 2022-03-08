Prince Harry in ‘regular contact’ with Charles but relationship with William ‘incredibly strained’

Prince Harry is thought to be in “regular contact” with his father Prince Charles, one royal expert has claimed.

However, the on-again bond between father and son has done little to heal the rift between Harry and his brother William.

Their relationship is still said to be fractured following Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Prince Harry is thought to be in regular contact with his dad (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry and Prince Charles in ‘regular contact’

Speaking in the Telegraph, royal expert Camilla Tominey made the claims.

Of course, she is probably best known as royal correspondent on This Morning.

Camilla stated that it’s thought Charles is in “regular contact” with Harry.

However, the same can’t be said for the royal brothers.

Camilla said: “While Prince Charles is thought to be in regular contact with his youngest son, Harry’s relationship with William has still not recovered from Oprah.”

Of course, it was during the chat, which he did with wife Meghan Markle, that Harry suggested both his father and his brother felt “trapped” in the royal family.

Prince Charles appears to be on better terms with his youngest son (Credit: Splash News)

Harry and William have ‘incredibly strained’ relationship

Despite appearing together in public since the interview aired, things are said to be “incredibly strained” between the princes.

It’s difficult to put that genie back in the bottle.

This is said to be as a result of two years of arguments over Harry’s wife and her alleged treatment of staff.

Their decision to step down from the royal family and the interviews they have done have also contributed.

Prince William’s relationship with his brother is still fractured (Credit: Splash News)

One source told Camilla: “As the Queen has always said, [Harry and Meghan] remain much-loved members of the family but it’s not been easy.”

The source added that with everything the couple have aired on prime-time TV, it’ll be tough to put that “genie back in the bottle”.

The unnamed source added: “It’s hard enough for any family to get along. But when such intimate details are made public on prime time TV? It’s difficult to put that genie back in the bottle.”

