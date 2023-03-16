Prince Harry branded ‘dim’ and ‘selfish’ by royal author as Duke dealt fresh blow

In the latest Prince Harry news, a royal expert has branded the Duke as being “selfish” and “unintelligent” as he’s issued a cruel blow.

The 38-year-old is no stranger to making the headlines – more so, since the release of his tell-all memoir and explosive Netflix series.

Since then, rumours have been circulating over whether or not Harry and Megan will be attending King Charles’ coronation in May.

And now, according to a royal expert, fans expecting a family reunion might be disappointed.

A royal expert has called out Prince Harry (Credit: SplashNews)

Prince Harry news: Duke branded ‘selfish’

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Tom Bower gave his take on the royal’s strained relationship. He also hinted that they will not ever come back from this.

Tom said: “It’s too late for a reconciliation. There is no way back at all. Harry is a rather dim, unintelligent man who undoubtedly loves his life in California and is so blinkered.”

The expert, who wrote Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors, claimed that Harry “actually doesn’t understand the damage he’s done”.

Prince Harry ‘doesn’t see how much hurt he’s created’

Continuing he said: “That’s the real curse of all this – he really doesn’t see how much hurt he’s created because he’s so selfish, so self-indulgent. It’s extraordinary how someone can be so blind to the consequences.”

Tom added how Harry “loves all the publicity and the money” he’s getting, while noting how Meghan would not “dream of coming back” to the UK.

Prince Harry has been dealt a fresh blow (Credit: SplashNews)

Harry and Megan would be a distraction at coronation, says Royal author

It was recently revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been officially invited to the Coronation.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes told OK! that a decision had not yet been made on whether they would be attending the coronation in Westminster Abbey on May 6 – their son Archie‘s fourth birthday.

However, Tom claimed that if Harry and Meghan were to go to the coronation, it would detract attention from the King.

“The ceremony would be overshadowed by their presence. It’s much better if they don’t come,” he added.

Harry has not yet responded to claims he and Meghan are attending the coronation (Credit: Netflix)

PR expert ‘warns’ Harry and Meghan attending coronation

However, in other Prince Harry news, a PR expert has claimed that a reunion at the coronation isn’t the way forward – and could make the “road to reconciliation” even longer.

“The King has extended an invitation to Harry and Meghan. which can probably also be seen as an extension of a hand of friendship – an olive branch,” he told ED!.

“The question now is – How will Harry and Meghan react and what will be in the RSVP envelope? They are certainly taking their time about posting it back,” he then continued.

Meghan and Harry ‘booted’ from UK home

It comes after it was reported that Charles booted Meghan and Harry from Frogmore Cottage shortly after Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare hit the shelves.

A royal insider told The Sun: “This surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the UK.”

What’s more, it has also been claimed that Prince Andrew has been given the keys to the Windor Home instead

