Prince Harry book: Duke on Queen’s ‘cryptic’ response to Meghan marriage question which left him confused

Prince Harry released his tell-all book last week and multiple revelations and claims have emerged since.

In the memoir Spare, Harry discusses a lot about his family and details both negative and positive moments.

One moment which he discusses in detail is when he asked the Queen for permission to marry Meghan Markle.

Harry proposed to Meghan in 2017, before they tied the knot in May 2018.

But before he could pop the question, the Duke of Sussex asked his grandmother for permission.

Was she being sarcastic? Ironic? Deliberately cryptic?

He claims he was told by his advisors that he had to seek permission from the Queen due to royal rules.

Harry waited for the perfect moment to ask the Queen, which came during a shooting trip in Sandringham.

Harry says he told his grandmother: “I’ve been told that I have to ask your permission before I can propose.”

The Queen’s meeting with Meghan

The Queen, according to Harry, replied: “You have to?”

Harry says he told Her Majesty that he had been told he had to ask.

The Queen then reportedly added: “Well then, I suppose I have to say yes.”

Harry admits in his book: “I didn’t get it. Was she being sarcastic? Ironic? Deliberately cryptic? Was she indulging in a bit of wordplay?

“I’d never known Granny to do any wordplay and this would be a surpassingly bizarre moment (not to mention widely inconvenient) for her to start, but maybe she just saw the chance to play off my unfortunate use of the world ‘have’ and couldn’t resist.”

In his memoir, Harry also details the moment Meghan first met the Queen.

Harry first introduced Meghan to his grandmother in 2016.

At the same time, Donald Trump was getting ready to take part in the American Presidential Election.

According to Harry, it seems the Queen was curious about Meghan’s take on Trump’s presidential bid.

Harry writes in his book of the first meeting: “It was all very pleasant.

“Granny even asked Meg what she thought of Donald Trump.

“(This was just before the November 2016 election, so everyone in the world seemed to be thinking and talking about the Republican candidate.)”

Harry adds: “Meg thought politics a no-win game, so she changed the subject to Canada.”

