Prince Harry ‘pleas over Queen’s Jubilee rejected by monarch and aides,’ new book claims

Prince Harry’s request for the Queen‘s Jubilee was ‘rejected’, according to a shock new book.

Harry reportedly tried to convince his grandmother to allow him and wife Meghan Markle onto the Buckingham Palace balcony during the celebrations.

Author Tom Bower claims that Harry pleaded to be allowed to join the working royals at the iconic location.

Harry’s plea reportedly rejected by the Queen and aides (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However those apparently became rejected by the monarch and her aides.

While the couple were seen at Buckingham Palace, they did not join the working royals for the palace balcony appearance.

A palace statement insisted that only working royals would be permitted.

This ensured that neither Harry and Meghan, nor Prince Andrew would join.

Bower wrote in an extract published by The Times of his new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors: “To achieve this goal Harry asked the Queen’s resistant advisers.

Prince Harry book

“When this failed he asked the Queen if he could visit her in Windsor on his way to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. To secure her agreement, Harry appeared to give the impression that the meeting would offer an ‘olive branch’ to ‘clear the air.'”

When this failed he asked the Queen if he could visit her in Windsor.

In his book, Bower added that the meeting was last minute.

The Queen appeared on the balcony with senior royals (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“At the last moment, keen to see her grandson and instinctively forgiving of Meghan, the Queen agreed to meet the couple on April 14,” he added. “William avoided the problem with a previous arrangement to ski with his family in France.”

According to Bower, the issue of their “appearance on the balcony remained unresolved”.

ED! has contacted reps for Prince Harry and Buckingham Palace for comment.

