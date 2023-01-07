Prince Harry book: Duke ‘looks keen to retreat with haunted eye expression’ in photos

After his book revelations, Prince Harry appears “keen to retreat” in new pictures showing him walking his dog, claims an expert.

Harry was spotted near his home in California on Wednesday lunchtime, just hours before extracts of his book were leaked.

The Duke of Sussex’s book, Spare, will be released next week on January 10.

Over the last few days, numerous extracts from Harry’s book emerged after it was accidentally released early in Spain.

Among the claims made include Harry alleging his brother Prince William ‘attacked’ him during an altercation in 2019.

Prince Harry has been pictured this week looking ‘haunted’ (Credit: Splashnews)

Elsewhere, Harry admits to once taking drugs and claims that William and Kate encouraged him to wear a nazi outfit as a fancy dress costume.

Now, according to body language expert Judi James, Harry was seen looking “haunted” on Wednesday afternoon.

“Interesting that his eyes are not on the dog here, but instead looking out or around with that haunted-looking eye expression we saw him use just before he left the UK,” she told the Mirror.

She claims that Harry seems determined to “retreat” and insists he looks anything but “defiant”.

She added: “There’s no display of defiant confidence here following all the global interest. Even a Z-list celebrity would expect relentless press attention after boosting their own profile to such a level and even take their bins out dressed up and smiling for the cameras, but Harry looks keen to retreat into his own shell of privacy here.”

Harry has revealed he had a big row with Meghan (Credit: Splashnews)

Elsewhere in the memoir, Harry recalls a shocking moment he ‘snapped’ at his wife, Meghan Markle.

“Maybe the wine went to my head. Maybe the weeks of battling the press had worn me down. For some reason, when the conversation took an unexpected turn, I became touchy,” the Duke of Sussex says in his debut memoir, US Weekly reports.

He went on to say that he spoke to the Duchess “cruelly” during the row.

“Then angry. Disproportionately, sloppily angry,” he reportedly goes on to add. “I was also just over-sensitive that night. I thought: ‘Why’s she having a go at me?’ I snapped at her, spoke to her harshly [and] cruelly.”

Prince Harry’s new memoir, Spare, is set to be released on January 10.

