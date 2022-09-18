Prince Harry and his upcoming book is said to remain an “ongoing tension” between himself and brother Prince William.

The brothers have reportedly been at loggerheads for years since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit being working royals for a new life in America.

It had been thought the pair had managed a fragile truce after the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

However, the pair were spotted leaving their vigil at the Queen’s coffin separately.

Harry and William no closer to ‘mending’ rift

The Prince of Wales went home from Westminster Hall with his eldest cousin Peter Phillips. Meanwhile, Harry travelled with Zara Tindall.

Insiders have now claimed Harry has found it “uncomfortable” and “difficult” to be so close to William while in Britain.

There have been some awkward moments this week.

The Sunday Times claims the brothers are no closer to “mending” their fractured relationship despite the tragic circumstances.

According to reports the pair bumped into each other on Harry’s birthday on Thursday – but only spoke through a car window.

Prince Harry news: Book an ‘ongoing tension’

It comes after William and Harry were joined by their wives to view the floral tributes from Brits last week.

But royal fans shouldn’t expect more of the same.

One friend claimed to the newspaper: “The joint appearances take effort. There was an understanding that ‘we need to show solidarity’, not just ‘we need to do this because it’s our duty’.

“But I don’t think it goes much beyond that. There have been some awkward moments this week. I definitely don’t get the sense of any deeper meaningful rapprochement or a sense that this is it: things will be mended.

“Harry’s memoirs remain an ongoing tension.”

Another source said: “We know there are other things that will come out in the future that will be very damaging.”

Further sources have said Prince Harry feels “twinges of regret” over the situation.

Princes William and Harry’s relationship strained

According to the Mail, a friend of the Sussexes claimed: “They are very sensitive to how everything is happening. And very much see the bigger picture. Not just from a personal point of view but from the family’s point of view.

“Meghan is not afraid of throwing in a hand grenade here and there, but there are no toys being thrown out of the pram now.

“Their view is: ‘Let’s get on and do it. We’ll be where we need to be and we won’t be where we don’t need to be’.”

However it is claimed that William, now the Prince of Wales, is solely focused on the Queen – and not his brother.

Both brothers – and their wives – will attend the Queen’s funeral tomorrow.

The late monarch is currently lying in state at Westminster Hall where queues have hit more than 25 hours.

