Prince Harry reportedly says in his book that he received a message from Meghan Markle and realised the Queen had died.

Her Majesty died on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96.

The Duke of Sussex had been in the UK to attend the WellChild Awards in September at the time of his grandmother’s passing.

As a result, in a race against time he rushed to board a plane to see her before she died following news of her health declining.

However, sadly the duke failed to make it in time. The Queen died before he could arrive to say a final farewell.

He has reportedly now revealed he discovered the news when he checked the BBC News website after Meghan text him a message saying to call her.

The Sun reports that he reveals in his upcoming book Spare: “When the plane started to descend, I saw my mobile phone light up.

“It was a message from Meg: ‘Call me as soon as you read this’. I checked the BBC webpage. My grandmother had died. My father was the King.

“I put on a black tie, stepped off the plane into heavy drizzle.”

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the book, Harry reportedly shares details of his final conversation with the Queen.

It’s believed that Harry phoned the Queen just days before her death.

The pair reportedly discussed the chaos that was going on at Downing Street at the time with new prime ministers, according to HELLO!.

The publication claims that in the book, Harry also says that he and his grandmother spoke about the “unseasonable drought” in the UK.

Harry joked the grass was like his head – “bald with patches”.

Elsewhere, fresh claims have emerged about the day the Queen died.

It’s been reported that King Charles told Prince Harry not to bring his wife Meghan to Balmoral.

It was also claimed that Prince William ordered an RAF plane to leave without Harry.

Meanwhile, in his book, Harry reportedly says he had some final words for his late grandmother when he made it to Balmoral after her death.

I checked the BBC webpage. My grandmother had died.

The MailOnline reports that Harry says in his book: “I advanced with uncertainty and saw her. I stayed still, watching her carefully for a good while.

“I whispered that I hoped she was happy and that she was with Grandfather now.”

Prince Harry’s book, Spare, will be published on January 10.

