Following the news Prince Harry is releasing a book, royal experts have said his daughter Lilibet may not be christened at Windsor Castle.

Recent reports claimed Harry and Meghan Markle want their daughter – who was born on June 4 – to be christened in the same place as their son Archie.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex, 36, will release his memoir in late 2022.

Meghan and Harry reportedly want Lilibet christened in Windsor (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry releasing book

According to royal author Robert Jobson, the christening might be “well off”.

Read more: Prince Harry has ‘burnt his bridges’ with family as he announces new book, royal fans fear

Mr Jobson wrote on Twitter: “Prince Harry is writing a memoir.

“I’d say the Windsor Christening of ‘Lilibet’ with the Queen present might well be off!

Harry releasing a book about his life (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Unless ‘H’ intends to combine it with a book signing tour of the UK that is.”

Meanwhile, expert Phil Dampier told The Sun‘s Fabulous: “These reports that he wants Lilibet to be christened over here with the Queen being present, I would have thought this is making that less and less likely.”

It comes after Harry released a statement about his new book, published by Random House.

He said: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.

Harry’s book has sparked a mixed reaction (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned.

“I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

In addition, the duke said he feels “deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far”.

The book sparked divided opinions, and some royal fans fear it will ‘burn bridges’ even more between Harry and his family.

Harry to ‘burn bridges’?

One wrote on Twitter: “You will only find peace and happiness when you come home to your family – don’t burn the bridges to the way home – build a road back to love.”

Read more: Prince Harry ‘making the same mistakes as Princess Diana’ with release of his tell-all book

However, others applauded Harry with one saying: “Prince Harry owes the British Royal Family not a damn thing.

“If he’s burning bridges, I hope he burns it all down.”

Tell us what you think on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.